Michael D. Walker
1940-2020
Michael Dennis Walker passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a courageous battle against heart disease.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert 'Mickey' and Clara Walker, brothers Nelson, Joe and sister Ann Daniel.
Mike was a graduate of Danbury High School and Texas A & M University class of '62. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer in Hawaii and Nicosia, Cyprus. After the service, his career had many fulfilling jobs culminating with his own business centered on helping individuals with their career goals.
Mike's life was grounded in his Catholic faith and his family. He leaves behind his wife Mary, daughter Kelly, sons Doug, Thomas, daughters-in-law Ally and Hailey plus 5 grandchildren. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Catholic Community.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to www.stbaldricks.org/memorial/211 or Prince of Peace Catholic Community FOOD PANTRY, 19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Additional information can be found on the Klein Memorial website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020