Michael Wilkomirski

1965-2019

Michael (MG) Wilkomirski passed away on May 8, 2019 at Washington University Medical Center in Seattle after a short, catastrophic illness. MG was born on July 31, 1965 in Houston, TX. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, cherished step-daughter, Baylee Washburn, mother, Nelda, sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Eric van Hoven, their three children, Lyla, Cole and Devin, and nephew Johnathan Wilkomirski and his brother Quentin Edmiston. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Wilkomirski and his beloved brother, Winston. MG, Shannon and Baylee made their home in Kalispell, MT where MG was the President and Owner of X-Caliber, a gun barrel manufacturing company he started.

For those desiring, MG's wishes would be for donations in his name to be given to www.mibagents.org, an organization looking for a cure for osteosarcoma, a pediatric cancer affecting his family.

At a later date, private services will take place in Kalispell, Montana and Houston, TX.