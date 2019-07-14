Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
1948 - 2019
Michael Young Obituary
Michael Joseph Young
1948-2019
Michael Joseph Young, 71 of Houston passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1948 to the late Edwin and Ruth Young. He was a beloved father, grandfather and devout Catholic. He raised his family in Houston while running the Jno R Young Insurance company until he retired in 2010.
Michael is survived by his daughters Allison (Gray) Geiselman, Katie (Robert) Johnson and Michele (Scott) Podsim. Surviving grandchildren include Gray and Penn Geiselman, Cecilia and Hattie Johnson, Bailey, and Ellie Podsim.
The Young family will be present to receive friends at Dettling Funeral Home Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a vigil and rosary service to begin at 7:00 pm. Visit www.Dettlingfuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
