|
|
Michaeline "Mickey" Triolo
1938-2020
Michaeline "Mickey" Triolo, age 81, of Houston, Texas passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Michaeline was born October 23, 1938, to Casta and Lucille Triolo.
She is preceded in death by her son Carl Joseph Waldrip.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Maribeth Waldrip, Karen Waldrip, Greg Waldrip and spouse Jean Waldrip; sister Mary Louise Welsh and spouse Charles Welsh; eight grandchildren
Patrik Huitfeldt, Eric Huitfeldt, Colin Huitfeldt, Christopher Howell, Haleigh Bussell, Avery Waldrip, Alyssa Waldrip, Addy Waldrip; great-grandchild Ethan Huitfeldt.
A private burial will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com for the Triolo family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020