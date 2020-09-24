1/
Michal Halevy
1936 - 2020
Michal Halevy
1936-2020
The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are deeply saddened by the loss of Michal "Micki" Halevy of Houston. Together with her beloved late husband Uzi, a Technion alumnus who was involved with ATS and the Technion on the local, national, and international levels, Mrs. Halevy was a Technion Guardian, a distinction reserved for those who have reached the highest level of support. Among the projects they supported were the Uzi & Michal Halevy Fund for Innovative Applied Engineering Research and vital student support including scholarships, fellowships, and dormitories. We extend our deepest condolences to her children Amir, Ellie, and Tammy, and the entire Halevy family.
American Technion Society
Steve Berger, President
Zahava Bar-Nir, Chair of the Board
Michael Waxman-Lenz, CEO

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral
Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
Micki was my mom's neighbor for the past 3 years. She was a delightful petson and we will miss her.

Cheryl Palmer O'Brien
Cheryl O'Brien
Neighbor
