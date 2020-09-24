Michal Halevy

1936-2020

The officers, board, and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are deeply saddened by the loss of Michal "Micki" Halevy of Houston. Together with her beloved late husband Uzi, a Technion alumnus who was involved with ATS and the Technion on the local, national, and international levels, Mrs. Halevy was a Technion Guardian, a distinction reserved for those who have reached the highest level of support. Among the projects they supported were the Uzi & Michal Halevy Fund for Innovative Applied Engineering Research and vital student support including scholarships, fellowships, and dormitories. We extend our deepest condolences to her children Amir, Ellie, and Tammy, and the entire Halevy family.

American Technion Society

Steve Berger, President

Zahava Bar-Nir, Chair of the Board

Michael Waxman-Lenz, CEO



