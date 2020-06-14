Micheal "Mike" Ashley
1949 - 2020
Micheal "Mike" Ashley
1949-2020
On Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, Micheal "Mike" Lloyd Ashley passed away peacefully at the age of 70 in Houston, Texas. Mike was born on September 4th, 1949, in Denison, Texas. He was a successful commercial real estate broker working for many years in Dallas and Houston areas with Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores.
Mike was a true Texan and outdoorsman. He enjoyed traveling to Texas State Parks, Colorado, and hunting with his bird dogs. He was an extremely generous and selfless person. Mike was known for his quick wit, infectious personality, and zeal for life. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Christine Ashley, of Denison, Texas; and his beloved labs, Brandy and Rowdy.
Mike is survived by his devoted companion, Anita Detweiler of Houston, Texas, and her children; brother Mark Ashley and wife Leah of Pottsboro, Texas; nephew Austin Ashley and niece Abbi Bergman.
According to Mike's wishes, there will be no ceremony, but a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to Houston Hospice at 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
I very much joyed see Mike every year at tax time as I was his CPA and friend for years.
Tommy Knight
Friend
June 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lisa Tsokos
Lisa Tsokos
