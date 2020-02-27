|
|
Micheline Ellas
1955-2020
Micheline Ellas, age 64, and a resident of Canyon Lake, passed away on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Micheline was born on October 29, 1955 at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba to Richard G. Ellas and Barbara Jean Smeader Ellas. Micheline graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in San Antonio in 1973. Micheline went on to attend the University of Houston, graduating in 1977. From 1977 to 2013, Micheline held multiple positions within the banking industry, serving primarily as an Internal Auditor, and culminating her career as the Senior VP & Auditor for Amegy Bank. Micheline served for 33 years as a Committeeman on the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo WCBBQ and proudly served with Honor Flight San Antonio as a Board Member and Guardian. Survivors include her father, Richard G. Ellas; sister, Jean Marie Slupik and her husband, Robert W. Slupik. A Celebration of Micheline's Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Francis by-the-Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Dr., Canyon Lake, TX 78133. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Honor Flight San Antonio, Diamond Dachshund Rescue, CASA of Central Texas or Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020