Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 332-3111
Mickey Morgan
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Christian Temple
9701 Almeda Genoa Rd
Houston, TX
Mickey Morgan Obituary
Mickey C. Morgan
1929-2019
Former President and Co-Founder of KenMor Electric Company, Mickey Charles Morgan was born on January 31, 1929 and passed away on April 8, 2019 at his home in Houston, Texas.
Mickey's family and faith were the most important parts of his life. He was a devout Christian, a witness for Christ everywhere he went and to everyone he met. He had a life-long love of fishing and golf and enjoyed many hours of fellowship with dear friends.
Mickey was preceded in death by wife June Morgan, sister Marilyn Morgan, son Brant Morgan and daughter Dana Cuyler. Mickey is survived by his loving wife Pattye; brother Donald Morgan and sister Iona Marie Durham; daughters Charlene Dunham and Annette Grace; grandchildren Micki Allen and husband Marc; Kristie Murillo and husband Mario; Jamie Mathis and husband Bryan; Robyn Skinner and husband Joseph; Nikki Friday and husband Billy; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing at Forest Park East, Wednesday (04/10/19) from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral on Thursday, 04/11/19, at 2:00 PM, will be held at Christian Temple located at 9701 Almeda Genoa Rd, Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
