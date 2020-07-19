Mickie Lee Drews
1933-2020
Mickie Lee Drews peacefully went to be with her Lord surrounded by family on Thursday, the 9th of July 2020, following a brief illness. She was 86 years of age.
She was born in Marion County, Arkansas on the 4th of December, 1933, to Ernest and Lona Methvin. Her family moved to the Houston area when she was a young girl, and she quickly grew to love the city that she called home. After graduating from high school, Mickie went to work for American General Insurance Company where she met Herman Drews, her devoted husband of 63 years. They were a fun-loving couple who enjoyed laughing and spending time together with family and friends.
Mickie was the consummate matriarch, providing love and support and tending to her family's every need. She was the first to volunteer to drive carpools, lead scout troops or chair bake sales and school carnivals. This love of family carried into her later years when she was a doting grandmother. It was a rare occasion for "Nana," as her grandchildren called her, to miss a sporting event, play or recital. Mickie was selfless, thoughtful and compassionate, and always there for anyone who needed her.
Upon Herman's retirement, Mickie decided to pursue her own career as an office administrator for Hallmark Casework. She had no idea how much she would enjoy the new skills and wonderful friends she would discover there. She contemplated her own retirement, but in the end, she could not bear the thought of leaving her work family at Hallmark. Each January she would announce, "I think I will work just one more year", and was still an active member of their workforce after 25 years at the time of her passing.
Mickie was a world-class cook and relished hosting family dinners. Her baked goods were legendary. Her laugh was infectious, and her Southern charm and grace endeared her to all she knew. She had an innate sense of style and a love of travel. She was full of energy and loved to go out with friends, to play tennis and to shop with her daughter and granddaughters.
Mickie is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Billy Gene Methvin. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Drews Lucas and her husband Richard P. Lucas of Houston; her son, Karl Drews and his wife Ashley Logan Drews of Houston; grandchildren, Sarah Drews Lucas and her husband Robert Lamb of Exeter, England; Randall Lucas and his fiancé Jessica Billeaud of Austin; Katherine Drews of Houston; and Amy Drews of Houston; great-grandson, Lawrence Lucas Lamb of Exeter; sisters, Violet Brummett and Sue Binford and her husband Bill of Houston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, a private celebration of Mickie's life will be conducted at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Chapelwood Foundation, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, TX, 77024; or to the charity of one's choice
