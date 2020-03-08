|
|
Marjorie Daw "Middy" Randerson
1948-2020
The world became a lesser place in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 29, 2020, with the passing of Middy Randerson, of Katy TX. Middy had been struggling for several years with cryptogenic organizing pneumonia, a rare form of interstitial lung disease, and always faced her ever-diminishing health with grace, humor, and courage. Her radiant smiling face, her lilting musical voice, her loving thoughtfulness and welcoming view of life, even in the darkest hours of her unforgiving illness, brightened the lives of all who knew her. She died quietly and peacefully with her devoted husband B. C. Robison at her side. For the 34 years of their marriage, Middy was B.C.'s morning sun, the light of his day, and his evening star. She was 71.
Middy was born in Elgin, IL, on April 23, 1948, but instructed her parents, Roy and Marjorie ("Daw") Randerson, to get her back to Houston as quickly as possible, a request they happily complied with. She attended Southland Elementary and St. John's School but had to finish her senior year at the American School in Switzerland (TASIS). Roy was a corporate executive with Tenneco and he and Daw were transferred to Lagos, Nigeria for four years. Despite her disappointment at having to leave her classmates at St. John's, Middy had the opportunity for exciting travel throughout Europe and Africa at an early age.
After a freezing, snowy freshman year at Northwestern, in Chicago, she decamped back to warmer climes in Texas and attended UT-Austin, graduating with a degree in journalism in 1970, having served as Amusements Editor of the campus newspaper, The Daily Texan. The following years saw her working at newspapers in San Antonio and Corpus Christi, doing public relations for British Caledonian and the Port of Houston, and later managing the Christian book store Logos in Houston. Her deep Christian faith guided her throughout life.
Through her good friend Shelby Hodge, who was already on staff, Middy joined The Houston Post in 1982, writing about entertainment and eventually becoming Travel Editor in 1988. Middy also met her husband B. C. at the Post, where he was a free-lance nature columnist. Their first date – church services at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, where Middy was a lay reader - was on a September 16, a day that was forever after revered as "Middy Day." Her love and generosity were unconditional; B. C. knew from their earliest moments together that someone very special had entered his life. They married on April 12, 1985, at Holy Spirit.
Middy reveled in being Travel Editor, and she and B. C. traveled extensively throughout Europe, Russia, and South America, with especially memorable journeys to Antarctica and the Amazon. The movie Lawrence of Arabia inspired her as young girl to pursue a lifelong fascination with the enigmatic Englishman. Over the years she accumulated a museum-worthy collection of original editions and artifacts and served as the administrator of the international study group T. E. Lawrence Around Britain.
When the Post ceased operations in April 1995, Middy did not let a minor setback like the loss of her journalism career deter her from her next dream: becoming a nurse. She graduated first in her class in nursing school and embarked on a gratifying 12-year career as a neonatal nurse with the Memorial Hermann hospital in Katy. Like everything she did in life, she met her new challenge with strength, love and generosity. One of her most poignant moments as a nurse came when she brought out to grieving parents a baby that was born blind, and handed them the baby, wrapped in a soft, warm blanket, offering words of comfort and sympathy.
Middy was an avid reader from childhood, and she instilled a life-long love of reading in her young nieces and nephews. She could untangle a Jane Austen novel with ease. And she loved Broadway theater, and would often cry during a performance, not because it was sad but because of the sheer beauty of it.
Her parents and sister Kristen preceded her in death. She leaves behind many devoted family members and friends: her husband B. C. Robison, former brother-in-law Michael Lonsford, nephew Chris Lonsford and wife Stephanie, of Houston, great niece Hailey Lonsford, of New York City, life-long friends Karin Wyler, Berkeley Powell, and Betsy Ann Harris, of Houston, family friends Terra Vowles, of Parker CO and Emily Hawthorn of San Antonio, cousin U. S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, his wife Anne and daughter Clare Yeakel, of Austin, Post colleagues Bill Albright, Pam Lewis, Clifford Pugh, and Kelly Laskosky, and her four adored (and adoring) cats, Buster, Jolie, Toby and Ollie.
Middy did not have cats growing up, but, since B. C. never met a stray he didn't like, she quickly became an accomplished manager of their feline menagerie. In summer she would put ice cubes in the water bowl, and in winter would warm up a bath towel in the clothes dryer to keep their most recent adoptee feeling loved and comfortable.
Her final months were burdened with an increasing need for oxygen and difficulty in walking. She loved good entertainment on television, and the highlight of her day became sitting down with B. C. watching a good spy or detective series. She remembered her early days at the Post writing about entertainment as among the most enjoyable of her journalistic career. And she was also blessed with a wonderful team of caregivers who helped ease her constant struggle. Drs. Ramon Solis, Ajay Jain, Anil Odhav, and Alexander Drtil, the therapists at the Breathing Center, and the staff at Katy Memorial Hermann all deserve the deepest gratitude of Middy's family for their unfailing care and concern. Middy brought a loving spirit to all of us, and we will remember her, with joy and with sadness, until the end of our days.
In place of customary remembrances please make a donation to Special Pals, a no-kill animal shelter, 3830 Greenhouse Road, Houston TX 77084. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
