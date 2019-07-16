Mildred Grace (Phillips) Wood

1933-2019

Mildred "Millie" Grace Phillips Wood was born July 6, 1933 in Mount Rose, Texas, to John and Ruby Phillips. She went to her Lord peacefully at home in Cypress, Texas, her loving children nearby, on July 4, 2019.

Millie was the sixth of eight children, grew up in the Livingston, Tx area, and graduated from Livingston High School. She worked as a clerk at Perry's General Store, then at United Gas. She married Fred Doyle Wood on October 20, 1956. They lived briefly in Louisiana before settling in Houston, Texas. She worked with Doyle at their family accounting business, F. Doyle Wood & Co., for forty-three years. She treated her clients like family.

Millie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A dedicated woman of faith, she was a member of the Assembly of God Tabernacle for over fifty years.

Millie is survived by her children, Kresha Herron and her husband Leslie of Cypress, Tx; Kirsten Patterson and her husband Larry of Houston, Tx; Kurt Wood and his wife Barbie of Kingwood, Tx; grandchildren, Stefan Wood, Wyatt Wood, Lincoln Wood, Sawyer Wood, Zekiel Herron and his wife Monica, and Victoria Herron; sister, Lorene Meza and brothers, Sidney Phillips and Marvin Phillips; She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Fred Doyle Wood; parents, John and Ruby Phillips; brothers, Marshall Phillips and Verdis Phillips; and sisters, Marie Kinard and Mary Jo Davis.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday, July 18th at 10:30am, at Lindale Church, 503 Reid Street, Houston, Tx77022. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036, www.bcrf.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019