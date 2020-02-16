|
Mildred M. Holeman
1926-2020
Mildred Maxine Holeman, age 93, surrounded by family and friends, burst through heaven's gates on February 12, 2020, at 10:20pm. She was a force, a brilliant, creative, loving and complex mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Mildred was born in Smart's Bottom, between Logansport, LA, and Carthage, TX. She had difficulty getting her passport because the address was in Louisiana, yet she was actually born in Texas to newly widowed Gracie Neal. Mildred attended Carthage schools and was mentored by loving teachers who realized her poverty and her genius. Her story is a true overcomers story.
Mildred came to Houston as soon as she could. She worked several jobs, but the one that really paid off was as a waitress at Simpson's Dining Car, where she met her husband, Billie Jack Holeman. Together they raised four children with the help of her mother. Mildred was a working mother with an insatiable desire to succeed and live a life that counts. She worked as a legal secretary for attorney L. A. Kucera for 35 years where she was not only trained in law, but also became involved with the SPJST Lodge. Because of everything he taught her she developed a real estate and an insurance business and served on many governing boards. She spent many years continuing to help his clients and their families, all who became her extended family.
Love God, love people, know your gifts, serve your community was her MO. She could never say "No". She was the fund-raising queen for her beloved church, Our Savior Lutheran. Her civic service included Shepherd Park Civic Club, Houston and Texas Association of Legal Secretaries (President), SPJST LODGE 88 in Houston (Board Chairman and others) and Czech Heritage Museum in Temple, Texas (Board Member). One of her greatest joys was being selected as the 2015 Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
From Mildred: "Reflecting back on my life I must profess the goodness of God in my life. I know that God had his hand on my head since my birth. He knew me in my mother's womb as I was being knitted together. He knew me and what I would do with my life. He has been gracious to me at all times, whether I was accepting second-hand clothes in Carthage, or washing the school cafeteria's towels at home and waiting for them to dry on the wood heater overnight to take back to school in return for a free lunch (I generated my own free lunch program). When I was young, I was ashamed of it. Today I am grateful. I am grateful that God has allowed me to live, to teach Bible classes, to be an encourager, to pray for and help the sick and needy, and to do all these things I could not have done them without the wonderful people God has put in my path. No matter how many bad things befall us, we know that God is in charge, and through his son Jesus Christ we are all healed. I know that even greater things await all of us when we are reunited in Heaven. How great will that be?"
Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billie Jack and son, James. She is survived by her daughter Billie Brinkley and husband David; sons Greg and wife Renee; Henry and wife Laura; grandchildren: Travis, Bryan, Wendy and Adam; great grandchildren Kenley, Bannan and Jaxon. She will be missed by a host of beloved friends. Thanks to Ana and Sandra Latigo, two cherished employees and those who helped during her long illness.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home, 1200 W 34th, Houston 77018. A celebration of life will be held Monday at 11:00am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5000 W Tidwell, Houston 77091.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church for Forward Faithfully, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020