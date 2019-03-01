Mildred Williams Loyd

1929-2019

Mildred Williams Loyd died peacefully on February 25, 2019 at the age of 89 following a brief illness. She was born September 9, 1929 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and married James F. Loyd on September 1, 1947. They moved to Houston in 1952 where she resided for the rest of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. L.N. Williams, husband, James F. Loyd, sister Mrs. Gladys W. Jones, brother in law Leslie W. Jones; sister in law Mary Stribling and brother in law Dr. H. A. Stribling Jr.

Mildred loved travel, and in addition to many Western European destinations, she was one of the first Americans to visit the former Soviet Union when the country was opened for travel to Americans. She enjoyed music, dancing and attending the symphony and theater. She was an avid reader and relished the "duties" of being a loving great grandmother to 3-year old Egan.

She was a devout Methodist and a member of First United Methodist Church of Houston for over 50 years, Lakeside Country Club for 55 years and Executive Women International. Mildred was one of the longest tenured employees at Mustang Cat (formerly Mustang Tractor and Equipment Co.) for over 58 years, retiring at age 86.

Mildred is survived by sons Leonard Loyd and wife Karen Loyd; Paul Loyd and wife Barbara Loyd, grandson J. Ryan Loyd and wife Jackie Loyd, grandson Clyde Richardson, granddaughter Amy Burley and husband Richard Burley; great grandson Egan James Loyd, great grandson Harold A. Davies; Nieces and nephews - Stephen Jones and wife Sherrel Jones, Rachael Jones and husband Robert McClure, Stephen Mark Jones, Robert Fraher, Edward Jones, Drs. Dana and Victoria Grist, Kathryn Grist, Jennifer and Daniel Hite, Finnegan Hite, Dr. H.A. Stribling III and wife Debbie, Madison Stribling and Alex Stribling.

Mildred moved to Avanti Senior Living in 2018 where she continued to generate new friendships and charm the staff with her witty, kind and generous nature. She loved her family and lived life to the fullest. Her faith was absolute, and while her family knows she is now in a better place, she will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday March 3, 2018 from 3 – 5 pm, at Forest Park Westheimer, located at 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077. Funeral services will be held on Monday March 4, 2018 at 2pm at the same location. Senior Pastor Joe Fort, Lakewood United Methodist Church will be officiating.

Pall Bearers include J. Ryan Loyd, Joey Berry, Neil Duke, Dana Grist, Kenn Purcell, Robert Hodgson, Clyde Richardson and Harold Davies.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mildred's name be made to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489. Brookshire Texas, 77423. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary