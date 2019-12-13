|
|
Mildred Salmon
1929-2019
Mildred Louise Goodson Salmon Entered into eternal rest December 11, 2019
Mildred, of Pinehurst, Texas was 90 years of age when she went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mildred was the epidemy of a Southern lady and a true blessing to all she met. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1947 and retired from First Republic Bank (Bank of America) after many years of service. Mildred devoted countless hours to community service, and was extremely active in First Baptist Church of Magnolia. Wife, of the late Reverend Russell Homer Salmon Jr., Mildred served him and his church for their 45 years of marriage. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents William Walter and Martha Rosina Goodson and her four siblings, Vernon, Pauline, Edward, and Bernice. She is survived by her children: son, Mark and Karen Winters Salmon and daughter, Susan and Raymond Fowler Jr.. Her grandchildren are: John Salmon, Lori Salmon Cook, Megan Fowler Carmichael, and Katie Fowler Colvin. Mildred was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Tate Salmon, Kyrstyn and Marshall Cook, and Kaylee Carmichael. Mildred will be missed by her grandson-in-law's, cousins, nieces, nephews as well as numerous friends. She was truly a remarkable mother and friend. Her life will be celebrated on Friday, December 13th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home in Tomball. Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Magnolia at 10 am on Saturday with Dr. Ed Seay officiating. Interment to follow at Goodson Cemetery in Pinehurst.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019