Mildred Lee Steed Schmidt
1924-2019
Mildred Lee Steed Schmidt died quietly at home in Houston on Sunday, the 27th of October 2019. She was 95 years of age.
She was born on the 5th of September 1924, in Bedias, Texas, to Winnie Lee Bracewell Steed and Clarence Carter Steed. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown in 1941, she went to work at Humble Oil Refinery and later the Butyl Rubber Plant while attending Lee Junior College. She completed her B.A. at the University of Texas at Austin in 1948.
That June, she married Otto "Smitty" William Schmidt and returned to work for Humble in the Houston Personnel Office. In 1952, she became a full-time homemaker when son Mark was born, followed by daughter Karen in 1955. Mildred was extremely active at Bellaire United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
Mildred earned an M.A. in Philosophy from University of Houston in 1969. She taught and was a full-time academic advisor at South Texas Junior College (later University of Houston Downtown), eventually serving as Director of Counseling. She found great joy in her work with students, faculty, and staff.
After retirement Mildred enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending more time with her aging mother and with her new granddaughter. Additionally, she returned to active involvement in BUMC. In 2011 she was awarded the George Miner Award for distinguished service in Christian education.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, O. W. Schmidt; and sisters, Joanne Guinn and Norma Jean Moncure. She is survived by her son, Mark Steed Schmidt, daughter, Karen Lee Schmidt and her husband Charles Bearden; granddaughter Halla Lee Bearden; brother Willis Steed and his wife Janice; as well as nieces and nephews and their families.
The family is deeply grateful for the loving care given Mildred at the end of her life by Francisca Ngouanfouo and Velena James.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 15th November, in the chapel of Bellaire United Methodist Church, 4417 Bellaire Boulevard in Bellaire, where Pastor Seann Duffin, Senior Pastor, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Family Life Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019