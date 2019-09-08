|
|
Mildred McKay
Vandiver
1926-2019
Mildred McKay Vandiver, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas on August 31, 2019 at the age of 93. Mildred was born February 19, 1926 in Douglas, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, and brother. Mildred is survived by her loving son, David Hollingsworth Vandiver and daughter-in-law, Theresa. She leaves behind one grandson, Julian Hollingsworth Vandiver and great grandson, Leo Kieran Hollingsworth Vandiver-Bourrell.
Mildred was married to the love of her life, Winfred Hollingsworth Vandiver for 62 years until his death in 2010. Mildred attended Stetson University in Florida and University of Houston with a degree in Speech Therapy. Mildred was a devout Christian and her favorite holiday has always been Christmas. For the past several years she had decided rather than send out Christmas cards she would personally deliver her "Talking Christmas Card." Mildred spent the remainder of her life working on this years' card at the age of 93 and ½, and her family thought she would like to share it.
The "2019 Talking Christmas Card" as written by Mildred M. Vandiver.
Jesus is the reason for the season! "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son, Jesus, as a sacrifice to cover the sins on mankind." (John 3:16) "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus to all who sincerely believe in Him (Romans 6:23); repent from sinning, and confess that "Jesus is my savior and my Lord" (Romans 19:9) This is God's plan for our salvation and eternal life was Him and His gift to all in every season. "May the Lord bless you and keep you; May the Lord lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace." (Numbers 6:24-26) Take it and pass it on… Love, Mildred
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019