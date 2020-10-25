Miles Douglas Harper, Jr.
1927-2020
Miles Douglas Harper, Jr., born June 25, 1927, in Hattiesburg, MS, died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Houston, TX. Doug was a father, grandfather, great grandfather, history buff, and Presbyterian pastor for more than 60 years.
Upon return from World War II, Doug graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. He then graduated with a Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Theological Seminary, and a Ph. D from Duke University in church history. He pastored churches in Alabama, North Carolina, and Texas, serving St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Houston for 39 years. In service of his denomination, he helped lead the merger of the northern and southern Presbyterian denominations to form the Presbyterian Church (USA). To celebrate the merger he helped write "A Brief Statement of Faith". He was also instrumental in the founding of Covenant Fellowship of Presbyterians and Presbyterians For Renewal.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Emmy Harper. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Mary and Lee Kemick, Rebecca Mackay, Miles and Katheryn Harper, all of Houston, and James and Magan Harper of Douglasville, Georgia; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.
A memorial service celebrating his life is to be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5308 Buffalo Speedway in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to the Children's Ministry Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134.
