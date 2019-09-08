|
Millard Ray Lain
1937-2019
August 20, 1937 –
August 30, 2019
Memorial services for Millard Ray Lain, 82, of Livingston, Texas will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, Texas.
Mr. Lain passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on August 30, 2019. Millard was born August 20, 1937 in Electra, Texas to parents, Arthur and Helen (Childs) Lain. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Linda Prater, Judy Kennedy, and Dorothy Sue Lain.
Millard went to Knox City High School where he played football and basketball, rose to the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and met the love of his life, Ms. Benny Bales. He is survived by Benny, his devoted wife of 64 years; loving children and their spouses, Mike and Sandra Lain of Houma, Louisiana, Connie and Tom Stofan of Livingston, Texas, Sheila Moore of Livingston, Texas, and Yancey and Dianna Lain of Spring, Texas; Big Daddy's six grandchildren, Jared, Sarah, Cody, Cougar, Grayson, and Dusty; and 10 great-grandchildren, Mathilda, Robert, Adeline, Destinee, Kurtis, Elaina, Danny, Abby, Annika, and Tony; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Millard became known in the oil field industry through his own companies - Tiger Oil Tool and then Mesquite Oil Tool, but he will be remembered by many for the great cookouts, parties, and golf tournaments that he hosted; as well as the thousands of calendars he gave out each year that became sought after and so popular that they have been seen all over the world.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019