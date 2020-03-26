Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Milman Youngjohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milman Youngjohn


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milman Youngjohn Obituary
Milman "John" Parry Youngjohn
1926-2020
"John" Milman Parry Youngjohn, 93, of Houston, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020..
John was married to his beloved Beverly Bender Youngjohn for 68 years, marrying May 27, 1951 in Lodi, CA. He is survived by his wife Beverly of Houston, his sister, Christine "Kit" Henry of San Diego, CA, and his three children, Paul Youngjohn and husband Dean Theiss of Houston, Carol Youngjohn Lee and husband Rodney Lee of Santa Monica, CA, and Mark Youngjohn and wife Robyn Maldegen Youngjohn of Houston. He was a proud grandfather to Amanda, Katelyn and Caroline Youngjohn of Houston and Rodney "Razz" Lee II, of Santa Monica, CA.
A private burial will occur immediately with a memorial service to be scheduled when the COVID-19 threat has passed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -