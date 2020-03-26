|
|
Milman "John" Parry Youngjohn
1926-2020
"John" Milman Parry Youngjohn, 93, of Houston, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020..
John was married to his beloved Beverly Bender Youngjohn for 68 years, marrying May 27, 1951 in Lodi, CA. He is survived by his wife Beverly of Houston, his sister, Christine "Kit" Henry of San Diego, CA, and his three children, Paul Youngjohn and husband Dean Theiss of Houston, Carol Youngjohn Lee and husband Rodney Lee of Santa Monica, CA, and Mark Youngjohn and wife Robyn Maldegen Youngjohn of Houston. He was a proud grandfather to Amanda, Katelyn and Caroline Youngjohn of Houston and Rodney "Razz" Lee II, of Santa Monica, CA.
A private burial will occur immediately with a memorial service to be scheduled when the COVID-19 threat has passed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020