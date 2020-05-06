Milton Dolezal

1933-2020

January 19, 1933 –

May 5, 2020

Milton was born in Hallettsville, Texas on January 19, 1933. He attended Hallettsville High school and enjoyed playing sports, especially football.

He graduated in 1951 and went to work for Tex-Tan in Yokum, Texas for a short time.

He enlisted in the Navel Air Force on March 25, 1952 and was assigned maintaining airplanes on goodwill tours. He never saw active duty, but the tours gave him the opportunity to spend time in Alaska, Japan, and traveling from one location to another. He spent most of his time in Hawaii which was his home base.

He was discharged on July 6, 1956 and went to Houston to work for Western Electric. He met Irene Herrmann in Houston and they married on November 24, 1956. They had a daughter in 1959 and another daughter in 1961.

Milton was laid off from Western Electric in 1957 when that company was purchased by another company. Irene was working so a decision was made for him to go back to school. He enrolled and completed training in electrical and electronic maintenance. After completing the courses, he and a friend from the school opened a television repair shop.

Sometime later he was approached by a friend who was head of electrical maintenance at The Houston Post for an opening he had. Milton sold his share in the shop and accepted that position. Eventually The Houston Post was bought by The Houston Chronicle and Milton continued with The Chronicle for 35 years.

In December 1994, Irene had to have major back surgery and would be in a body cast for months. Milton decided he would retire to help care for her. On December 31, 1994, after 35 years of service, he retired from The Houston Chronicle as Electrical Maintenance Manager.

Retirement was not for Milton!! He had always done electrical and air conditioning repair for friends in his spare time, so decided to open an electrical and air conditioning company. He did well until his health started to fail and he closed the company.

Milton and Irene made frequent trips to Harlingen, Texas to visit their daughter, Cathy, who lived there. These trips became more frequent when grandchildren arrived and even more frequently with the arrival of their first great grandson, Jackson Ames Swanberg.

Milton and Irene moved to Golden Palms, a senior living facility, in Harlingen, Texas in 2015. Milton suffered a stroke in 2016 and his health continued to deteriorate, and he suffered another stroke in July 2019.

Milton's father, Charles Dolezal, his mother, Corinne Dolezal, his brothers Victor and Alton all precede him in death.

Survivors include Irene, his wife of 63 years, daughters Carrie, her husband Darren, and Cathy Drummond.

Grandchildren: Justin Drummond/Ashley

Meredith Swanberg/Dusty

Meghan Reed/Scott

Katelyn Weiss/Kyle

Carter Drummond/ Sarah

Great Grand Children: Jackson, Angus, Lillie, Finna, Scottie Lynn, Isabelle, Sunny, and twins Emerson and Sophia.

Brother Glen Dolezal, sisters Doris Barnes and Frances Ringo, many nieces and nephews and their families.

As many family and friends remember Milton, he was always willing and able to fix anything. The most annoying thing about him was the enjoyment he got picking on people. The first words most of his grandchildren and great grandchildren learned was "NO Boo".

A private service will be held with a memorial service to be held later.







