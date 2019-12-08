Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Outrigger in Harbor Town
7000 Outrigger Ct
Lake Conroe, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
Outrigger in Harbor Town
7000 Outrigger Ct
Lake Conroe, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Outrigger in Harbor Town
7000 Outrigger Ct
Lake Conroe, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Evetts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Evetts


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Evetts Obituary
Milton Ray Evetts
1928-2019
Milton Ray Evetts was born December 13, 1928 in Houston, Texas and passed away on November 12, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Evetts, his six children, and a number of his grandchildren. There will be a service for Milton at 3:00 PM on December 13, 2019, at the Outrigger in Harbor Town, 7000 Outrigger Ct., in Lake Conroe followed by a 7 gun salute at 4:30 PM performed by the Honor Guard of the American Legion Post 618. A celebration of Milt's life, also at the Outrigger, will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM. For more information, go to https://www.forevermissed.com/milton-ray-evetts/#about.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -