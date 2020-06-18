Milton F. Fuchs Sr.
1927-2020
Milton F. Fuchs Sr. passed away on June 12, 2020 in Houston, TX. Milton was born in Burton, TX on May 23, 1927 to Robert A. and Martha Fuchs. Milton, a 1948 UT Austin graduate, married Odea Lee Rives in 1956. He worked his entire 38 year career for Humble Oil and Refining, which later became Exxon.
For 60+ years, Milton was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He was a member of Sons of Hermann, Lodge 100, and Exxon Mobil NW Retirees Club.
Milton strongly believed in giving back to the community and he was always the first to volunteer, including Meals on Wheels, Citizens on Patrol, and numerous church related activities. Milton served with a generous heart and always put others first.
Milton always had a smile to share. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, bowling, playing cards and dominoes. He was an avid Houston sports fan and loved his Texas Longhorns. He was honest, happy, outgoing, and quick to make others laugh.
Milton's legacy was a life well-lived, expressed by his love for others, and as evidenced by the many people who dearly loved him. He will be greatly missed by his family and the countless friends he made throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Odea Lee, daughter Lori Lynn, brothers Robert and Franklin and sisters Adeline Landua, Mildred Hart and Hildegard Lewis. He is survived by his sister Louise Jacob, sons Milton Fuchs Jr, Randy and wife Kandi, daughter Lisa and husband Peter Brown and 4 grandchildren - Amy and Travis Fuchs, and Jack and Courtney Brown. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church (3606 Beauchamp, Houston, TX 77009), Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice.
Visitation (Fri, 6/19 5 to 8 pm) and funeral services (Sat, 6/20 at 10:00 am) will both be at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 18, 2020.