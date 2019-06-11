|
Milton L. Hall
1923-2019
Milton L. Hall passed away at 95 on June 3rd, 2019 in Belton, Tx. Born August 13, 1923 in Long Beach, Ca to Ira S. and Chlora Hall.
He worked for Ginther and Warren and Geo Seismic Services in Houston and was known by many in the petroleum industry in Houston.
He proudly served as a pilot in the Army Air Corp Troup Carrier Command in World War 2.
Milton was preceded in death by Phyllis, his wonderful wife and lifelong love.
He is survived by children Pamela, David, Steven, and Jeffrey and 15 grand and great grandchildren.
He is remembered for his loving kindness.
Donations to the or the .
Services will held at Dossman Funeral Home Belton, Tx.10 am, June 15th, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 11, 2019