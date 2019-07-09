|
|
Milton Hardin Murphy
1923-2019
Milton Hardin Murphy, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Born in Norphlet, Union County, Arkansas, to William H. Murphy and Elva Sullivan Murphy, Milton was the sixth son among ten siblings.
He was married for almost 50 years to Bobbie Jean Henderson, who predeceased him in 1999. Milton and Bobbie Jean raised their family in West University, Houston, Texas, for 45 years.
Milton is survived by five children, ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Bailey Funeral Home, 400 West College Avenue, El Dorado, Arkansas 71713.
The Burial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Rehobeth Cemetery, El Dorado, Arkansas.
A more complete and descriptive obituary will follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019