Milton E. Havlick Jr.
1939-2020
Milton Edward Havlick, Jr., passed away in Houston, TX on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 80.
Born in St. Louis, MO, on September 20, 1939, Milton came to Texas at the age of 9 by way of Cincinnati with his parents and younger sister, Joanie, in tow.
Milton grew up in Houston, and it was at San Jacinto High School where he met his future wife, Diane (d. 1998), the mother of his three children, Milton III (Trey), Hope and John.
Married at 20, Milton finished his undergraduate degree at the University of Houston and went on to finish his Doctor of Juris from the same institution in 1965, serving as the editor of the Law Review in his final year.
Fresh out of law school, Milton and Diane moved to Tomball, a far-north outpost of Houston, to work as a probate and real estate attorney.
Milton practiced law at Klein and Havlick for 51 years and became a civic leader in his adopted hometown of Tomball. During that time, Milton served as City Attorney, Director and President of the Tomball Savings Association, Chairman of the Governmental Legislative Affairs Committee, President of the Rotary Club of Tomball and Vice President of the Houston Northwest Chamber of Commerce. One of the major highlights in his life was when he was named the Spring Creek YMCA Volunteer of the Year, an accolade well-deserved, recognizing his involvement in youth and community.
Milton was straightforward and loyal. His best friends throughout his whole life were the same boys with whom he went to San Jacinto High, and through over 65+ years of friendship, they celebrated births of children, mourned the deaths of parents and supported each other during every milestone in between.
Milton was an accomplished pianist, a gene he passed on to this daughter, Hope. He was a life-long student of History, a love he forwarded on to his sons, Trey and John. Milton enjoyed listening to classical music, Dvorak being his favorite composer, going to the theater, and expanding his mind, for example, taking flute lessons in his 40s.
Milton will forever be remembered as a great joke teller, avid Houstonian and a huge University of Houston Cougar fan.
A loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Milton leaves behind his sons, Trey (Holly) and John (Mita), daughter (Hope), six grandchildren (Holden, Alex, Amy, Corey, Jaik and Ashna), his sister, Joanie, his niece Meredith (Raffi) and two great nieces (Peyton and Caroline). Milton was preceded in death by his second wife Sibley Kopmeier-Havlick.
All who knew him miss him greatly. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Donations to the in memory of Milton can be made at .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020