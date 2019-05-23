|
|
Milton E. Hucke
1936-2019
Milton E. Hucke, 82, of Spring, Texas, ascended to Heaven on April 13 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; brother Edward (Lilian); daughter Sondra Graves (Russ); and sons Bryan and Paul (Lisa). Milton retired from Exxon after 31 years of employment, and the Texas Air National Guard as a master sergeant with 25 years of military service. A 40-year fixture at Tomball Bible Church, Milton's committal service will be May 25 at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2019