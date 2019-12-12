|
|
Milton L. Scott
1956-2019
Milton L. Scott, of Houston, transitioned from this earthly life to be with the Lord on Sunday, the 8th of December 2019. He was 63 years of age.
Mr. Scott was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in St. Francisville, Louisiana. After graduating from Southern University with a bachelor's degree in accounting, he moved to Houston and began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP where he became a partner in the Audit and Assurance Practice. In 1999, after 22 years in public accounting, Mr. Scott joined Dynegy as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. He left Dynegy in 2002 to become an entrepreneur.
As a business and community leader, he served on many boards in various capacities, including service as Chairman of the Board of Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ-Strl); Lead Director of WH Energy Services, Inc. (formerly NYSE) acquired by Smith International, Inc.; Chairman of the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation; Chairman of the University of Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business Foundation and Chairman of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Mr. Scott received numerous awards for his service, including Top 100 African Americans in Business by Savoy magazine, Texas Legislative Caucus Outstanding Texas Awards and Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants – Outstanding Council Chairman Award.
Mr. Scott is married to Yava Scott, and they have a daughter, Kirsten Scott Bell, and a son, Kameron Scott. Nothing was more important to Milton than his faith, family, and service to the community.
Friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances with the family during a visitation from half-past six o'clock until half-past eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 12th of December, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A celebration of Mr. Scott's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 13th of December, at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue in Houston, with Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Senior Pastor officiating.
The internment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
All are then invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church fellowship hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Mr. Scott's honor may be directed to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 3825 Wheeler Ave., Houston, TX 77004 or online at www.wheelerbc.org/resources/online-giving; or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Attn.: Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210 or online at www.gifts.mdanderson.org; or to the Nu Boulé Sigma Pi Phi Foundation, 4828 Loop Central Dr., Ste. 1000, Houston, TX 77081.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019