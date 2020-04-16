Home

Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-1166
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Eternal Rest Funeral Home - Houston
4610 South Wayside Dr.
Houston, TX 77087
Milton Legette


1955 - 2020
Milton Legette Obituary
Milton Legette
1955-2020
Mr. Milton Legette, 64, a resident of Houston, TX passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020. Hailing from Marion, SC, a Veteran of the United States Army, he had a reputation of selfless love and continued acts of kindness. He was always putting others before himself. With his generous acts of kindness and unconditional love he showed us all how blessing others, allows GOD to bless you! A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 17th, 2020 11am – 2pm at Eternal Rest Funeral Home, located at 4610 S. Wayside Dr., 77087. His resting place will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
