Milton "Buck" Edward Simmang Jr., 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 23, 2020.
Buck is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ruth Burgin Simmang, who had just recently passed away on 23 July 2020 at the age of 82. Buck is also preceded in death by his parents, Milton Sr. and Virginia (Wood) Simmang, his sister Linda Lee Simmang Blizard and his grandson Ryan Stephen Simmang.
He is survived by sons Michael, Mark and Rob Simmang, daughter Carrie Ferguson and niece Shannon Mudgett along with 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, it was there in 1955 that he met and ultimately married the love of his life, Mary Ruth. In 1960 they moved to Houston where they set their roots and truly began being a family. Throughout his life, he led by example to his children. Fortunately, his "unique" sense of humor will carry on. His laugh is remembered not with sadness, but with a smile. Though those left behind will miss his huge hugs, we take comfort in knowing that he and Mary Ruth are together forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Houston Humane Society (https://www.houstonhumane.org
) in her honor.