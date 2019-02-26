|
Minerva Cavazos Martinez
1951-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Minerva Cavazos Martinez announce her passing after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 67. Minerva will forever be remembered by her mother Otilia Cavazos Benavidez, her daughters Oneida Martinez and Maricella Martinez and her 9 grandchildren. Minerva was preceded by her husband Jose Martinez, daughter Frances Martinez, father Rosendo Cavazos, and her sister Maria Candalaria Cavazos Rodriguez. A funeral Mass will be held at Santana Funeral Directors, 5352 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77007 on Wednesday 11AM with interment to follow at 1PM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019