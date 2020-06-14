Minnie Shirley Topek Brown1915-2020Minnie Shirley Topek Brown, 104, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1915 in Houston, TX to Sarah and Feivel Topek. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Freda Horwitz (Jake), Anne Rosenbloom (Henry), Helen Rosen (Max); brothers, D. Aaron Topek (Helen) and Dr. Nathan H. Topek (Cynthia) and brother-in-law, Dr. Morris Lepow. Minnie is survived by her siblings, Esther Lepow and Dr. Samuel Z. Topek.Minnie is a graduate of San Jacinto High School. After attending college, she worked as an executive secretary for a local railroad. In 1937 she married Harry Brown and were married for 37 years until Harry's death in 1974. Their only son Robert (Bobby) was born in 1941 but passed away in 1994 at the age of 52.Minnie assisted Harry in several businesses. After Harry died Minnie worked for Zales Jewelers as a top revenue producer. Minnie and Harry shared a passion for the arts and attended the symphony, opera, ballet and theater. They traveled to the Orient, Europe, Russia, and Israel.Minnie moved to Brookdale Galleria in 2001. She became president of the residents group and recruited new tenants. Minnie was under the care of Seven Acres for the past two years.Words cannot express our gratitude for the support and care of Ophelia Ortiz, Delia Maldondo, Adonna Smith, and Kim Childress. We thank Maurice Ayissi and the staff at Brookdale Galleria.Minnie had a close relationship with her nieces and their children.A private graveside service was held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 and was officiated by Rabbi David Rosen of Congregation Beth Yeshurun.Donations in Minnie's memory may be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun or Seven Acres Jewish Geriatric Center.