|
|
Minnie Elizabeth "Beth" Collins
1927-2020
Minnie Elizabeth (Beth) Collins, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 92.
Beth is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Harold Collins Sr. and son Russell A. Collins. She is survived by sons Robert Lee Collins & wife Suella, Harold Douglas Collins Jr. & wife Karla; daughter-in-law Vicki Collins, daughter Gail Belke & husband Leonard; grandchildren Robert Collins Jr. & wife Laura, Shawn Collins, Delana Dyer & husband Brad, Cristal Bostain & husband Mike, Tonya Jansky & husband Brian, Brandon Belke & wife Lindsay; and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, February 3rd and Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020