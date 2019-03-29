Home

Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX 76710
(254) 772-7440
Minnie Davis
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Dodge Cemetery
Dodge, TX
Minnie Davis Obituary
Minnie Elizabeth Davis
1916-2019
Minnie Elizabeth Davis, 102, of Temple, formerly of Houston, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in a local hospital. A Celebration of Her Life was held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors.
A graveside service and interment will be in Dodge Cemetery in Dodge, Texas on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Mrs. Davis was born on December 3, 1916 in Santa Ana, Texas to Johnnie David and Anna Elvira (Rothermel) Burt.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings and five children.
Survivors include her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019
