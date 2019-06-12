Home

Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
824 Main St
Pasadena, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery
Weimar, TX
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Minnie Emilie Ulrich
1923--2019
Minnie Emilie Ulrich, 95, of Pasadena, Texas went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2019. She was born November 5, 1923 in High Hill, Texas to Emil and Emilie Blaschke Demel and was married to Herbert Ulrich, her loving husband of 49 years. She is survived by her son, Michael Ulrich and wife Cathy; daughters, Theresa Hudson and husband John; Claudia Turner; Grace Huff and husband Keith; Kathleen Martin and husband Eric; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, beloved son Kenneth, brother, Erhard Demel; sisters, Valerie Demel, Leona Kainer, Olivia Krischke, Pauline Burley, Millie Cernosek and son in law, Donald Turner.
Visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, followed by Rosary at 6:30PM at Grand View Funeral Home, Pasadena, TX. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 14, 2019 at 9AM at St. Pius V Catholic Church, 824 Main St., Pasadena, TX. Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass. Graveside Services will be at 4PM at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery, Weimar, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019
