Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Miriam Harris Jellins


1927 - 2019
Miriam Harris Jellins Obituary
MIRIAM HARRIS JELLINS
1927-2019
was born February 4, 1927. She passed away on July 13, 2019. She was a faithful member of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Harris Harvey, father; Fred Harvey, and husband Kenneth Myron Jellins. She is survived by her son; Lionel R. Jellins(Charic), son, Nicholas P. Jellins, grandchildren: Matthew, Daniel, Sigourney, Whitaker and Tennyson. There will be a memorial service held in her honor on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. Rev Gwenn Pierre, officiating. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga. at 12:00pm. Rev. Jimmy Gibson, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019
