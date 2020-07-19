1/1
Miriam Jenkins
1926 - 2020
Miriam Bailey Jenkins
1926-2020
Miriam Bailey Jenkins, 94, passed away in Houston, Texas on July 8, 2020. Miriam was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi on June 4, 1926 to Charles Bailey and Hazel Hardin Bailey. Miriam married her high school sweetheart, Walter, and they spent 70 wonderful years together. She happily raised her two children in Beaumont, Texas, until Walter was transferred by Sun
Oil Company to Houston in 1970. Even after moving to Houston, she returned to Beaumont for many years at Christmas to visit her lifelong friends she had made in the "Sewing Club." She loved to entertain friends and family and treated them to home-cooked meals and her scrumptious desserts baked with love. Another treasured pastime was gardening; pink roses were her favorite. Her neighbors always admired her yard. She started tap dancing, which she so enjoyed, in her 50's and continued until her 80's – her license plate even said, "I Tap". And she and Walter were known to enjoy dancing the jitterbug on the weekends. Miriam and Walter enjoyed spending long weekends with family and friends at their vacation home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Miriam is survived by her son Gary and wife Liz; daughter Judy and husband Hal; and three grandchildren, Tom, Grace, and Hayley.





Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
