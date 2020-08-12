Miriam "Annette" Mulvihill
1925-2020
Miriam "Annette" Mulvihill passed away in Houston, returning to her heavenly home, on the 7th of August 2020. She was 94 years of age.
A native Houstonian, she was born on the 19th of December 1925, to the late Frank and Ivy Smith. She married her life-long love, Jack Mulvihill, in 1946, after he returned home from World War II.
Annette's husband, Jack, passed away in August of 2007. They were married for 61 years. She is survived by her daughter, Ivy Jaynes and her husband Coleman, her son, Jeff Mulvihill; five grandchildren, Jack Jaynes and his wife Ciera, Danielle, Kristen, Leann, and Blake Mulvihill; one great-grandson, Elias Jaynes; her relatives, the Smith family, Linda Barton, the Turner family, the Doak family, the Richardson family, Sharon Queen, and the Burns family; her caregivers, Jamie Patterson, Kathy Schneider, Eunice Bias, Sue Hepler and the Staff at Holly Hall.
Annette was a life-long Methodist. She was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she was extremely active until she was no longer able to attend. Annette was a graduate of Austin High School, where she was a Major in the Scottish Brigade. She attended the University of Houston and worked for Humble Oil and Refining Co., before she was blessed with children.
She deeply loved her family by whom she will be sorely missed until we all meet again in our heavenly home.
A funeral service is to be conducted at half-past eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 17th of August, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Rev. Cliff Ritter, Pastor at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, will officiate. Kindly note that for the protection of all who visit our funeral home, current protocols and guidelines are in place where masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend, her service will be livestreamed on the firm's Facebook page in the "Events" section.
The family will then gather for a private interment at Houston National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of customary remembrances, her family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77007; Holly Hall Retirement Community, 2000 Holly Hall St., Houston, TX, 77054; Baylor College of Medicine: Department of Neurology, MSC #800, P.O. Box 4976, Houston, TX, 77210; or to The American Cancer Society
, 2500 Fondren Rd. #100, Houston, TX, 77063.
Please visit Annette's online memorial tribute GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you will also have access to the direct link to her livestreamed service by selecting the "Join Livestream" link on her "Services" tab.