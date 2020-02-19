Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Miriam Nolen


1919 - 2020
Miriam Nolen Obituary
Miriam Elliot Nolen
1919-2020
Miriam Elliot Nolen, 100, of Houston, Texas passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born as one of six children to parents, Joseph and Edna Elliot, on August 15, 1919.
She moved with the family to Houston at an early age, and attended St. Agnes Academy and later Rice University. She became a teacher, and taught at Holy Ghost Catholic School for 25 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Nolen, Jr. and son, John E Nolen, III; and her sisters, Norma, Margie, Millie, Eddy and Virginia.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Nolen and Robert (Cheryl) Nolen; her grandchildren, Spencer, Whitney, Susan and Steve; and great grandchildren, Isaac, Noah, Riley, Henry, Kyle, Connor and Kaitlyn.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. 4525 Bissonnet St. Houston, TX 77401.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020
