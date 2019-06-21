|
Mitchell Derek Allen
1972-2019
Mitchell Derek Allen, 46, passed away on Wednesday, June 5th, in Vallejo, California. He experienced the promise of God, 2 Corinthians 5:8: "to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord." A Memorial service celebrating Derek's life will be held at McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, will officiate.
Published in Houston Chronicle from June 21 to June 22, 2019