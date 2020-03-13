|
|
Mitchell Ronald Meza
1959-2020
Mitchell Ronald Meza was born on June 22, 1959 in Phoenix, AZ and passed away on March 8, 2020 in Houston, TX. Mitch was a broadcast engineer in Houston for over 25 years. He loved his family, cooking and Houston Texans tailgating. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Niles and daughter Michelle. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 14th from 1pm – 4:30pm at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward, The Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease Foundation, cjdfoundation.org/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020