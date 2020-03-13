Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map

Mitchell Meza


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Meza Obituary
Mitchell Ronald Meza
1959-2020
Mitchell Ronald Meza was born on June 22, 1959 in Phoenix, AZ and passed away on March 8, 2020 in Houston, TX. Mitch was a broadcast engineer in Houston for over 25 years. He loved his family, cooking and Houston Texans tailgating. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Niles and daughter Michelle. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, March 14th from 1pm – 4:30pm at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward, The Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease Foundation, cjdfoundation.org/donate
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -