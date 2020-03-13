|
|
Mitzi Lynn Croye Pate
1960-2020
Mitzi Lynn Croye Pate passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 59.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 at the Watershed Church in League City.
Mitzi was born in Roanoke, VA on April 22, 1960. She graduated from Klein High School in 1978 and from Sam Houston State University in 1992. She was an active church and community volunteer and a beloved mother, wife, daughter and friend. She never missed an opportunity to make a connection, share a story, or lend a helping hand. Her faith in God, hope for the future, and love for others inspired many throughout her long battle with four different types of cancer and multiple autoimmune disorders. Mitzi's bright and cheerful spirit will continue to shine and chatter with love in the hearts of many.
Mitzi is survived by her dad, Al Croye, her brother, Mark Croye, her husband, Larry Pate, her son, Wesley Pate, her daughter, Janna Pate, her daughter-in-love, Amanda Duncan, and her dog, Spencer. Her ashes will rest in Roanoke, beside the grave-place of her mother, Peggy.
Donations may be made in Mitzi's name to cancer research at MD Anderson.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020