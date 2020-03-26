|
Mmadu Biosah
1992-2020
Mmadu Biosah, expired (Sunday) March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-12p.m on (Thursday) March 26, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) March 27, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise North Cemetery. Bishop Donald Thomas, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020