Home

POWERED BY

Services
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Paradise North Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Mmadu Biosah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mmadu Biosah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mmadu Biosah Obituary
Mmadu Biosah
1992-2020
Mmadu Biosah, expired (Sunday) March 8, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-12p.m on (Thursday) March 26, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) March 27, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise North Cemetery. Bishop Donald Thomas, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mmadu's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -