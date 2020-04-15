|
|
MOBLEY ELI COX, JR.
1934-2020
Mobley Eli Cox, Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Houston. He was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he spent his boyhood. He attended Ole Miss and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1957. He served our country proudly as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corp and often reflected on his time in Quantico, Virginia. He moved to Houston in 1960 and started in the securities industry – in municipal bonds – where he'd spend the rest of his professional career. After an early retirement, Mobley enjoyed traveling around the world with the love of his life, Joan Young Cox, his devoted wife of 59 years. He took courses in writing and languages and enjoyed journaling about travels and daily interactions. He served on a Harris County Grand Jury and also volunteered for 17 years with Literacy Advance where he taught English as a Second Language to people moving to Houston from various parts of the world. With Joan, Mobley enjoyed opera, world history, Mexican beaches, fine wine and time spent with family and dear friends. He formed and cultivated many lifelong friendships, which he cherished. He was predeceased by his parents, Mobley Eli, Sr., and Margaret Price Cox, and by his son-in-law, Don Harvey. He is survived by his wife, Joan, and son Andrew Mobley Cox and wife Kathy, and by his daughter, Laura Cox Harvey and his grandsons Andrew Mobley Harvey and Jack Samuel Harvey. Also he is survived by his brothers and sisters and their families: Tom Cox of The Woodlands, Texas; Bob and wife Dianne Cox of Winston Salem, North Carolina; Lynn Fletcher of Gainesville, Georgia; and Jan and husband Manny Altneu of Coral Springs, Florida. The family extends our gratitude for the wonderful care for Mobley provided lovingly by Priscilla Brown and Jermaine Doleman. We are unable to gather due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. A celebration of his life for family and close friends will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances, please consider a gift in Mobley's name to the Houston Area Parkinson Society – hapsonline.org – or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020