Mohammad Asghar
1966-2019
On February 2nd, 2019, a loving husband, an awesome dad, an adorable son, loving brother, great friend, dedicated teacher, mentor, scientist and a wonderful human being, Dr. Mohammad Asghar lost his battle against lung cancer at the MD Anderson Cancer Hospital surrounded by his friends, students and family. His courageous battle lasted 4 years, each day lived with bravery, gratitude and optimism. Dr. Asghar was originally from India and moved to the United States in 1999. He was an Associate Professor at the College of Pharmacy, University of Houston. He is survived by his wife Dr. Samina Salim, his UH colleague and best friend and an adorable daughter Saman Asghar, both of whom were the love of his life. A life lived well, and a battle fought hard. Loved forever and missed dearly.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019