Mohammad Fazaluddin Ahmed passed away in his home on June 20th, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Born in Hyderabad, India, he migrated to the United States in the early 1970s where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He settled down in northwest Houston where he spent a 30 year career with the American Bureau of Shipping before retiring as a senior principal engineer in 2016.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was beloved in the community and known to be an avid runner and fan of Bollywood movies.

He is remembered as a generous, youthful and God fearing man. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, 3 children and 4 grandchildren who were the light of his life.

