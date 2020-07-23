1/1
Mohammad Fazaluddin Ahmed
1945-2020
Mohammad Fazaluddin Ahmed passed away in his home on June 20th, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Born in Hyderabad, India, he migrated to the United States in the early 1970s where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering at Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He settled down in northwest Houston where he spent a 30 year career with the American Bureau of Shipping before retiring as a senior principal engineer in 2016.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was beloved in the community and known to be an avid runner and fan of Bollywood movies.
He is remembered as a generous, youthful and God fearing man. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, 3 children and 4 grandchildren who were the light of his life.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
I worked side by side with Mohammad for many years at ABS and I can only say he was a wonderful person and we share many good times together. He was truly about his job, his religion and his family. We will all miss him.
Henry Robles
Coworker
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mohammad's passing...what a joy he was to work with at ABS! Mohammad always had a wonderful smile and the kindest attitude. I send my sincere condolences to his wife and family, and hope the precious memories shared and God's blessings give some comfort during this very sad time.
Pamela McDaniel
Coworker
