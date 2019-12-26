|
Molly Trost Howard
1938-2019
Molly Ann Trost Howard passed away on December 22, 2019. Born September 28, 1938, she was the only child to Henry Louis Trost, Jr. and Mary Austin Trost in Houston, Texas. Molly lived in Houston all of her life, growing up in the West University. She graduated from St. Agnes High School, then attended the University of Houston.
Molly met Ralph Howard in grade school and they began dating in ninth grade. They married in 1959 and were married for 42 years before Ralph passed away on December 7, 2001.
Molly was a talented artist and creator of crafts, her favorite being stained glass. For a time, she had her own antique and craft shop in the Market Place at I-10 and Brittmoore.
Molly became interested in breeding and training both Irish Setters and German Shorthaired Pointers, becoming well known for breeding champions in the show ring and field. She was an active member and newsletter editor for the Gulf Coast German Shorthair Pointer Club for around 20 years.
Known to her family as "Nanny," Molly loved celebrating Christmas and found great joy in watching the grandkids open the treasures she had gotten them.
Preceeded in death by her parents Henry and Mary Trost, and her husband Ralph Howard, Molly is survived by daughters Kelly Eileen Callahan and husband Gary; Susan Kathleen Grayshon and husband Richard; sons Michael Howard; Mark Howard; Tim Howard and wife Rebecca; grandchildren Eric Callahan, Adam Callahan, Sean Callahan, Matthew Grayshon, Jackson Howard, Nicholas Howard, and Julia Howard.
Memorial Services will be conducted at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079 at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 27th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019