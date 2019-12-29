|
Molly S. McLaurin
1935-2019
Molly S. McLaurin passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 15, 1935. Molly is survived by her two daughters, Martha McLaurin and Mary Nunnelly and Mary's husband Edgar as well as three grandchildren, Rachel McLaurin Cohen and Duncan and Ian Nunnelly. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles McLaurin, her son James McLaurin, her sister Joann Clark and her parents, Louis and Josephine Schlesinger.
Molly was a passionate advocate of education and had a long career in teaching and school administration, most recently, and for many years, at Klein ISD. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Klein ISD Education Foundation.
Please join her family to remember and honor her life at a memorial gathering at Pat H. Foley & Company on January 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019