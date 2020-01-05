|
Momcilo "Poke" S. Pokrajac, P.E.
1948-2019
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Poke, our loving and devoted father, husband, brother and friend to all whose lives he touched, on December 27, 2019. His year long struggle with cancer came to an end just three short days after his 71st birthday. Poke was a man of great integrity ,honesty, and sincerity. He possessed a larger- than- life personality that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life yet a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Poke leaves deep footprints on our hearts.
Momcilo was born in Belgrade, Serbia (former Yugoslavia) on December 24, 1948 to Josephina and Spira Pokrajac. His father was a baker by trade but in 1960 was appointed to the position of a Yugoslavian diplomat and moved the family to Bonn, Germany where they lived until his death in 1963. In 1964, at the age of 16, Poke immigrated to Toronto, Canada with his mother and younger brother, Dragan. In 1972 he played on the Canadian Team Handball Squad to qualify for the Olympics in Munich. Poke graduated from the University of Toronto in 1973 with a Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering degree. This was one of his proudest achievements. That same year Poke began his career with the Trane company in Montréal. In 1979 he elected to immigrate to the US and joined Hunton Trane as an independent contractor. In 1981 he became a Professional Engineer in the State of Texas. Over the years, Poke developed strong and lasting relationships with countless people in the engineering community. The friendships he cultivated continued into his retirement years. As he would always tell his children, the key to being successful is to stop talking and start listening....
Poke was a devoted family man to his wife and children; Lance, Vanessa and Brittany. His passion for soccer inspired him to become "Coach Poke" for Lance's soccer team. He spent countless hours on the training field as well as on the road traveling to out of town games and tournaments. He felt this was extremely rewarding and took great pride in all the boys on his team. Poke happily joined the daily carpool for Brittany's gymnastics pickups and cheerleading events. He gladly transported the family to Vanessa's volleyball tournaments. As a family he arranged many ski and beach vacations. Not only was he a dedicated father, but a friend and confidant throughout their lives. His values were the strong foundation of their lives and those of their children.
Poke enjoyed life-"no regrets". He traveled extensively, played many sports-soccer, racquetball, volleyball, handball. He loved skiing and excelled at après ski. Poke was a storyteller of history and events, supporter of the troops and veterans, lover and listener of music- especially the "oldies", he watched and rehashed endless soccer games, was a lover of food, cocktails and wine at any time!
His passion after retirement was diving. He spent many months in Akumal, Mexico and loved the comradery of the dive shop and his many good friends at La Sirena.
He will be remembered as a hilarious and witty observer of life, a strong character, a lifetime of love for his family; a unique gift.
Poke is survived by his loving family: his wife and love of his life for 25 years, Linda Pokrajac "Babe", his three children; Vanessa Marsters (Frank), Brittany Fast (Chris) and Lance Pokrajac. Five grandchildren: Harrison and Hannah Marsters; Brooklyn, Addison and Kennedy Fast.
He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Dragan and his grandson, Austin Fast.
The family will have a private celebration of Poke's extraordinary life in the spring. He wanted his ashes scattered in Akumal Bay. To all his many dear friends, please raise a glass or two in his memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020