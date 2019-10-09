|
|
Monica Stelly
1938-2019
She passed away on September 28, 2019. The visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, 6000 Heatherbrook Dr., Houston, Texas 77085, Reverend Kirbyjon Caldwell, Pastor, Rev. Luther Walker, officiating. The interment will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019