McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor Village United Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook Dr.
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor Village United Methodist Church,
6000 Heatherbrook Dr
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Monica Stelly Obituary
Monica Stelly
1938-2019
She passed away on September 28, 2019. The visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, 6000 Heatherbrook Dr., Houston, Texas 77085, Reverend Kirbyjon Caldwell, Pastor, Rev. Luther Walker, officiating. The interment will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
