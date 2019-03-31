Services Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St Michael's Catholic Church Resources More Obituaries for Monique Walsh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Monique Walsh

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Monique Thérèse Ita Stückelberger Walsh

1930-2019

Monique Thérèse Ita Stückelberger Walsh was born in Neuchâtel, Switzerland June 5th, 1930. Her parents, Adelaïde Yolanda Bépoix and Pierre Emile Stückelberger moved the young family to Montmorency, France in 1932, where Monique lived her entire life, until she married.

She excelled in school, especially in languages and literature. She played the piano, winning several competitions. She was a very talented porcelain painter and watercolorist.

She met a handsome, dynamique young tennis player, Francis Philippe Robert Walsh, at a party hosted by the Russian ambassador to Paris' daughter in November 1949. He soon thereafter enlisted in the USAF.

They married in Paris on January 6th, 1955.

So, from the glamorous life in Paris, after finishing schools in Switzerland, she sailed to Ellis Island, where the inspectors were astonished to find the contents of her steamer trunk was ... books! And then onto Waco, TX, where her husband was stationed.

Monique always said she loved the military life right from the start. Her first two children were born in Waco, but thereafter, our family moved practically every year. We lived all over the USofA, then in 1968, Tunisia, which enchanted her. Many of her beautiful watercolors are of Sidi bou Saïd. She was extremely happy to volunteer aboard the good Ship Hope, where she frequently served as translator within the operating suites.

While Frank was working for Buttes once he'd retired from the USAF, they lived in a compound in Guinea, which she found exotic, savage and lovely.

Upon their return to the States, they moved to Austin, TX, where both embarked into university studie, which had been precluded by the German occupation of Paris in their youth.

Monique was praised repeatedly for her beautiful writings, and graduated with a Master's in English literature, with distinctions, from UT.

After Frank's death, Monique moved back to Houston. She enjoyed traveling, especially the cruise around South America, her watercoloring, and correspondence with her many friends and family. She loved teaching yoga, as well.

She adored her 4 grandchildren, Eric, now 24; Sutton, 15; Andy, 13, and Quinton, 9.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Frank" Walsh; her parents; her brother Marc; and she is survived by her 4 children, Marc, Michael, Anne-Christine, and Catherine, and their respective spouses and children. There are family and friends around the world too numerous to mention, and we are grateful for each one.

She was reknowned throughout our extensive American, Swiss, and French families, and her many, many friends, for her grace, elegance, wit, kindness, and extraordinary generosity.

She will be missed immensely by all of us.

We thank Dr, Keith, the staff of the Buckingham, and all the friends and family who sent love, and flowers, and sandwiches, during the time of her illnesses.

A mass in her memory will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church on Thursday, April 4th at 10 AM, followed by light collations in the reception hall adjacent.

We are very grateful to the kind and thoughtful staff of St Michael's, especially Mrs Becky Banos, who faithfully brought Communion to Monique weekly, and whose visits brought her immense comfort.

En lieu of flowers, a gift to St Michael's or would be most appreciated. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019